$npm install @vanilla-extract/css
import { createTheme, style } from '@vanilla-extract/css';
export const [themeClass, vars] = createTheme({
color: {
brand: 'blue',
white: '#fff'
},
space: {
small: '4px',
medium: '8px',
}
});
export const hero = style({
backgroundColor: vars.color.brandd,
color: vars.color.white,
padding: vars.space.large
});
import { style } from '@vanilla-extract/css';
export const className = style({
display: 'flex',
flexDirection: 'column',
selectors: {
'&:nth-child(2n)': {
background: 'aliceblue'
}
},
'@media': {
'screen and (min-width: 768px)': {
flexDirection: 'row'
}
}
});
import { createTheme, style } from '@vanilla-extract/css';
export const [themeClass, vars] = createTheme({
color: {
brand: 'aquamarine',
accent: 'honeydew',
},
});
export const brandedSection = style({
backgroundColor: vars.color.brandd,
});
import { style, createVar } from '@vanilla-extract/css';
const shadowColor = createVar();
export const shadow = style({
boxShadow: `0 0 10px ${shadowColor}`,
selectors: {
'.light &': {
vars: { [shadowColor]: 'black' }
},
'.dark &': {
vars: { [shadowColor]: 'white' }
},
}
});
import { styleVariants } from '@vanilla-extract/css';
export const background = styleVariants({
primary: { background: 'navy' },
secondary: { background: 'blue' },
tertiary: { background: 'aqua' },
});
export const color = styleVariants({
neutral: { color: 'black' },
secondary: { color: 'gray' },
link: { color: 'blue' },
});
:root {
--space-none__ya5b7b0: 0;
--space-small__ya5b7b1: 4px;
--space-medium__ya5b7b2: 8px;
--space-large__ya5b7b3: 12px;
}
.Hero_container__1ldw6lo0 {
padding: var(--space-medium__ya5b7b2);
}